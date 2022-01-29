Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Increased to €14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.74.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,654,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.