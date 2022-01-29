Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.64.

TXN stock opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $234,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

