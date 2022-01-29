Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.39) on Tuesday. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.97 ($6.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.