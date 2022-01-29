Dev Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $111,966.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004486 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $111,966.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

