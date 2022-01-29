Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,887.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,679.52. The company has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($49.45) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,236,171.07). Insiders acquired 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.