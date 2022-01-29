DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.