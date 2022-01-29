Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $188,770.08 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $188,770.08 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.81 or 0.06840617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00783596 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00066845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00402248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00243033 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,325,038 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

