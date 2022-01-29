DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 3,391.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.