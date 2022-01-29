Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,425 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.66% of Dollar Tree worth $142,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $128.49 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

