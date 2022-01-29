dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 129.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Shares of DOTDF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.