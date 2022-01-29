DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 1,556.1% in January

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 1,556.1% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 192,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,486. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.