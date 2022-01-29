DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $178,565.95 and approximately $20,111.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00263209 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006900 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.01117955 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

