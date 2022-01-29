Drep [new] (DREP) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

