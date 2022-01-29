Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of DRE opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

