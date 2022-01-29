DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.50 ($50.57).

Shares of DWS opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

