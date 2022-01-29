Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Up 137.5% in January

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNS remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 313,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,929. Dynamics Special Purpose has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

