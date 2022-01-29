Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

