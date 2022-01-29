Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

