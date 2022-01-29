Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.21 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

