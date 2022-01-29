Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $29.88 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

