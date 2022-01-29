Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 123.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after buying an additional 938,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 770.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,028,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 910,748 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

