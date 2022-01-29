Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 4,334 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 98.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

