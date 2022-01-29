Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of EYE opened at GBX 597.50 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £155.93 million and a PE ratio of -3,030.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.32. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 675 ($9.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
