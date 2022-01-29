Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of EYE opened at GBX 597.50 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £155.93 million and a PE ratio of -3,030.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.32. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 675 ($9.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

