East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,147. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.