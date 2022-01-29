easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 568.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 682.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

