Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSE:EFR opened at $14.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

