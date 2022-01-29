ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.75 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.43.
Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90.
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
