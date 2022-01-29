ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.75 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.43.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

