Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $186.09 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.76 and a 200-day moving average of $221.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

