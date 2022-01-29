Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $9,560.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00290923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002156 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,307,044 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

