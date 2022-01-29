EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Announces GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EJFI opened at GBX 130 ($1.75) on Friday. EJF Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market cap of £79.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.78.

EJF Investments Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

