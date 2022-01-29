Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 537,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 122,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 98,538 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

