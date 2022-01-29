Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.26.

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

