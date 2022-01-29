Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Buys C$18,850.00 in Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Miles Nagamatsu bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,504,533 shares in the company, valued at C$5,672,089.41.
CVE:ELO opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.50. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$214.72 million and a PE ratio of -41.81.
About Eloro Resources
