Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Buys C$18,850.00 in Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Miles Nagamatsu bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,504,533 shares in the company, valued at C$5,672,089.41.

CVE:ELO opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.50. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$214.72 million and a PE ratio of -41.81.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

