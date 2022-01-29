ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Trading Down 23.2%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) fell 23.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

ElringKlinger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

