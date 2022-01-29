Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Biogen by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,573,000 after purchasing an additional 87,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

