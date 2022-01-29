Empirical Finance LLC Invests $621,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,273,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THC opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

