Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 10,114 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

