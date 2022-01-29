Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $38.34 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

