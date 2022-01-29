Enbridge Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.