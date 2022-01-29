Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.37.

Enbridge stock opened at C$53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$107.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.78 and a 52-week high of C$54.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Insiders sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 in the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

