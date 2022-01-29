Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Position Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Endava by 43.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA opened at $114.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.