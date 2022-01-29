Energi (NRG) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and approximately $171,514.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00185276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00390390 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00072781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,531,339 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.