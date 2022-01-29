Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post $338.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the highest is $341.48 million. Enova International reported sales of $263.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 410,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

