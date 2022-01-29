Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $65.18 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 57.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 312.8% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 111,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

