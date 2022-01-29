EOS (EOS) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00006166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $267.36 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,700,321 coins and its circulating supply is 979,114,095 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

