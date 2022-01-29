EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM opened at $451.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $595.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.34. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.60 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

