Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given New SEK 221 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

