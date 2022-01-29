Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19,489.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 431,498 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $89,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 323.9% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 285.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

