Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 99,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $110,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

