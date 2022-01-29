Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,543 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $55,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.